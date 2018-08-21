Man charged in 7-year-old Baltimore girl's death is held without bail

The 29-year-old man charged with killing 7-year-old Taylor Hayes last month is being held without bail.

Keon Gray was denied release at a hearing Monday, court records show.

Baltimore police and prosecutors announced Friday that Gray was arrested at a motel in Anne Arundel County, near BWI Marshall Airport. His girlfriend, Daneka McDonald, 33, is also charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction.

Taylor was shot July 5 while riding in the back seat of a car through Southwest Baltimore. She died on July 19.

Police previously charged Darnell Holmes, 33, who was driving the car Taylor was riding in, and Holmes’ boyfriend, Mallik Edison, 20, who investigators say was in the passenger seat. Both were charged with drug- and gun-related crimes unrelated to Taylor’s shooting.

They were charged after police say officers searched their car and recovered a loaded gun, a digital scale and heroin from the glove box.

