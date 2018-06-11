'Baby shower' fundraiser set for Baltimore sheriff's deputy raising four grandkids after their mother's death

A veteran Baltimore sheriff’s deputy is now raising his four grandchildren after their mother was killed last month — and the sheriff’s office is hosting a “baby shower” fundraiser for him Tuesday.

The event will raise money for Deputy James Dunton Jr., whose daughter Jasmine Kennedy was fatally shot by her fiance May 1 at her Parkville home, police say. She was seven months pregnant with her fourth child. Doctors managed to save Kennedy’s daughter, who remains at the University of Maryland Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Police have charged her fiance, Eric Glass, 30, with murder.

Dunton and his wife will be raising the children.

“We all knew we had to do something for James,” said Samuel Cogen, a Baltimore assistant sheriff.

“We see stuff every day,” but when a tragedy happens to someone within the office, it’s devastating, Cogen said.

Baltimore County police said Glass shot Kennedy in the head, and then attempted to shoot himself, but survived. Kennedy’s 15-year-old son found his mother, and ran with his two younger siblings — an 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl — to a neighbor’s house for help. The boys are Kennedy’s children from a previous relationship, while her daughter and the newborn are both Kennedy’s and Glass’ children, police said.

Glass followed the children to the neighbor’s home, where he his way inside and punched his neighbor in the face, police said. He later fought with another neighbor in the street until officers arrived. One officer used a Taser twice on Glass, but he continued to struggle with the officer, police said. Three officers ended up having to subdue Glass, police said.

Glass was taken to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, where doctors found a bullet still lodged in his head. He was treated and later released into police custody.

No trial date has been scheduled.

The baby shower event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Baltimore Museum of Industry in Federal Hill. All proceeds will go to the family, who is planning to move to a bigger home to accommodate all four children.

Dunton said he was very surprised and honored his colleagues wanted to help.

“I’m very grateful. They outdid themselves,” he said.

Deputy Mike Savage said he knew Kennedy since she was a child.

“She was a wonderful person. She was a fun person. She was a great mother,” he said. “It’s like you lost your own loved one. She was really close to the sheriff’s office family.”

Tuesday’s event is being sponsored by several Baltimore bars and restaurants, including Bo Brooks Restaurant, Blue Agave Restaurant, Mother’s Federal Hill Grille, Southern Provisions, Banditos Bar & Kitchen, Wayward Smokehouse, Ryleigh’s Oyster, Nobles Bar and Grill, and Union Craft Brewing.

