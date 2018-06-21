Judge declares mistrial Thursday in third Keith Davis Jr. trial

For a second time, a Baltimore judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict Thursday for Keith Davis Jr., who has been tried three times in the death of a Pimlico security guard three years ago.

It isn’t immediately clear if the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office will pursue a fourth trial for Davis, who has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors said Davis, 26, of Columbia, fatally shot Kevin Jones as he was walking to his job at the track on June 7, 2015. Hours after the killing, prosecutors said, Davis ran from a robbery and was chased by police, who cornered him in a nearby garage, where they fired 40 rounds, injuring him. Davis did not fire at the officers.

Almost a year later, police said the .22-caliber pistol they recovered from where Davis was shot matched the gun used to kill Jones.

Davis’ first trial in May 2017 ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked. He was found guilty of second-degree murder at his second trial last October, but a judge reversed the conviction because information about a key witness was not disclosed.

The case has drawn strong reaction from Davis’ family and local activists who have criticized police and accused the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office of maliciously prosecuting Davis a third time.

Davis’ wife, Kelly Davis, and the activists attended every day of testimony, and have confronted State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby about the case at public events as she seeks reelection in the Democratic primary next week. Without a Republican challenger in the race, the primary will decide the city’s top prosecutor Tuesday.

A fourth trial is unusual but not unprecedented. At a fourth trial, jurors convicted Gregg Thomas of attempted first-degree murder in the in the shooting of a Baltimore police Sgt. Keith Mcneill in 2014. The other three trials resulted in mistrials.

The state’s case against Davis largely relied on firearms analysis and cell phone location records. Prosecutors said Davis’ handprint and DNA were on the murder weapon.

The gun also was empty when it was recovered by police, but could hold 11 bullets, which assistant state’s attorney Andrea Mason said were emptied on Jones, who was shot 11 times.

Mason said cellphone records showed Davis in the area where Jones was shot, and that Davis had been consistently texting two people up until the shooting, and then stopped.

“Then there is dead time for more than an hour,” Mason said during closing arguments on Monday.

Davis’ defense attorney, Natalie Finegar, questioned the evidence in her closing arguments, arguing that the cellphone records could only provide a general area, and did not place her client in the location of the killing. She said a lack of gunshot residue on the recovered weapon showed that the gun was never fired. She also showed jurors large prints of pictures of the gun when it was recovered, and questioned why there was blood on the gun but not on top of the refrigerator in the garage where it was found, as if it had been placed there after.

“Interesting inconsistencies,” Finegar told jurors on Monday.

The police-involved shooting that injured Davis in June 2015 was the first since the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody and the days of protesting and unrest that followed that April. At the beginning of the trial, Finegar told jurors how the investigation of the police-involved shooting that injured her client fell by the wayside, but that investigators relentlessly pursued her client in Jones’ death.

The most controversial piece of evidence from the five days of testimony at Davis’ latest trial was surveillance video from a convenience store on Park Heights Avenue, across an intersection from the Pimlico parking lot where Jones’ body was found.

During testimony by homicide detective Mark Veney on Friday, Finegar accused the state of discovery violations for failing to disclose three surveillance videos, one from the race course, and two others from nearby convenience stores, which had not been discussed at prior proceedings.

Mason said the videos were not considered to have any evidentiary value, but Finegar questioned why investigators did not attempt to speak with people seen in the videos walking on the sidewalk in the area within minutes of the shooting. Finegar pointed in one video to a man wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes walking down the street just before the shooting, who appeared to be pulling a mask over his face. Finegar said the unknown person’s description did not match her client, but said it could have been the gunman who shot Davis or a potential witness, and should have been explored by investigators and turned over to the defense months before. Finegar called it “an egregious” discovery violation, and asked the judge to dismiss the case.

Circuit Judge Althea Handy agreed that the state should have disclosed the videos previously to the defense, but found it was “an unintended” nondisclosure. She also permitted Finegar to show the videos to jurors during cross-examination of Veney, and instructed jurors of the issue.

Mason cited the videos in her closing arguments when she said that the unknown man seen walking towards the area where the shooting occurred was Davis. She noted Davis was wearing similar ripped jeans and white tennis shoes with black markings when he was arrested. But Finegar said the unknown person did not resemble her client, saying the shoes had different markings and police never recovered a shirt from Davis. The person in the video was wearing a dark shirt while several officers testified that Davis was wearing a white shirt.

At Davis’ second trial, which resulted in a conviction, prosecutors had brought forward an inmate who claimed Davis confessed to him. But a judge later reversed the conviction, saying jurors received a “sanitized” version of the inmate’s criminal record, which could prompt questions about his credibility.

David Gutierrez, the jailhouse witness, testified again at the latest trial. Finegar questioned Gutierrez on the stand about his motivations for testifying, which Gutierrez agreed was partially an effort to lessen his sentence and return home to his family in Texas. Gutierrez was at the Jessup Correction Institution in 2017 when he claimed he met Davis through his cell-mate who made homemade alcohol.

Finegar called the cellmate, Itisham Butt, as a witness on Monday. Butt denied making alcohol or that Davis ever came to his cell, saying security procedures at the prison prohibited it.

Davis was acquitted by a jury on 14 of the 15 counts relating to the robbery, which initiated the chase with police. He was convicted of unlawful possession of the handgun that was found inside a garage and received a mandatory five-year sentence. Davis has maintained that he was walking in Northwest Baltimore holding his phone when police yelled "gun" and began chasing him.