Third trial opens for Keith Davis Jr. in fatal shooting of Pimlico security guard in 2015

The third trial for Keith Davis Jr., who is charged with killing a Pimlico Race Course security guard more than three years ago, was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Davis, 26 of Columbia, was shot by police on June 7, 2015, after officers said he ran from a robbery and pointed a gun at them. That confrontation occurred just hours after Kevin Jones, a security guard at Pimlico, was killed while walking to work.

Almost a year later, police said the gun they recovered from where Davis was shot was matched to the gun used to kill Jones.

Davis has maintained his innocence, and said the gun was planted on him.

Davis’ first murder trial in May 2017 ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked. He was found guilty of second-degree murder at his second trial last October, but a judge reversed the conviction because information about a key witness was not disclosed.

Prosecutors had called Davis’ former cellmate at the Jessup Correctional Institution, who claimed Davis had confessed to the murder. But after Davis’ conviction, attorney Latoya Francis-Williams filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that key information about the cellmate, David Gutierrez, had been withheld.

Circuit Judge Lynn Stewart Mays reversed the conviction in December because she said there was a significant possibility that undisclosed information about Gutierrez’s role in a Texas gang murder could have changed the outcome of the trial.

Jurors received a “sanitized” version of the inmate’s criminal record, the judge said.

At the same December hearing, Francis-Williams presented testimony from a former cellmate of Gutierrez who disputed his account.

Just hours after Jones was killed, Davis was shot by police after being chased by officers responding to a robbery report. Police said Davis got into a hack, or unlicensed cab, and pulled a gun on the driver. A police officer allegedly chased Davis, cornering him inside a garage. More than 40 shots were fired, and Davis was struck several times. Police recovered a handgun from the top of a refrigerator behind which Davis was said to be hiding.

A jury acquitted Davis of trying to rob the driver and of several firearm violations, but convicted him of a gun charge that brought a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

A week after that verdict, he was charged in Jones’ death after ballistics linked it to that shooting.

Davis remains incarcerated at the the Jessup Correctional Institution, serving a sentence for the gun charge.

