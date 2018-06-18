Judge denies motion to dismiss Keith Davis Jr. case after state did not disclose surveillance videos

A Baltimore judge on Monday denied a defense motion to dismiss the murder case against Keith Davis Jr., who is accused of fatally shooting a Pimlico security guard three years ago.

Davis is accused of killing Kevin Jones as he walked to work on June 7, 2015. Davis has maintained his innocence, and on Monday, his attorney Natalie Finegar filed a motion to dismiss the case after she said the state did not turn over three compact discs of surveillance video from two convenience stores near the shooting and video from Pimlico.

Circuit court Judge Althea Handy did not grant the dismissal, calling the nondisclosure of the videos “unintended.” Instead, she said the defense can show the surveillance videos to jurors, as well as enhanced images from the videos. Handy also instructed jurors that the defense only received the information on Friday.

Finegar said one video shows a man who she said does not match the description of her client, pulling up what appears to be a mask. The person in question was wearing a dark shirt when Davis was wearing a white shirt. Finegar said. Finegar questioned why detectives did not more thoroughly investigate the video.

Homicide Detective Mark Veney said during cross-examination Monday that when he first reviewed the surveillance video after the shooting, he did not see anything related to the case or anything of “evidentiary value.” He said homicide investigators have to stay focused and cannot chase everything or interview all the people who might have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

“You can’t go on a fishing expedition,” he said.

Finegar played the video to jurors and pointed to a man who she said matched Jones’ description, passing the store just before the shooting. She asked why he did not see any value to the video, but Veney did not directly respond. He said the videos “may have a different meaning now.”

Prosecutors allege the gun used in the killing was later recovered by police after they chased Davis, cornering him in a garage where several officers fired 40 rounds, injuring Davis. Davis did not fire at the officers. Almost a year after the police-involved shooting, police said the gun they recovered from where Davis was shot matched the gun used to kill Jones.

Davis’ first murder trial in May 2017 ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked. He was found guilty of second-degree murder at his second trial last October, but a judge reversed the conviction because information about a key witness was not disclosed.

Prosecutors again called that witness on Thursday. David Gutierrez testified that he met Davis through his then-cellmate in Jessup, who sold homemade alcohol. But following Davis’ conviction at his second trial, his attorney Latoya Francis-Williams filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that key information about Gutierrez had been withheld. In December, a judge reversed the conviction because she said there was a significant possibility that undisclosed information about Gutierrez’s role in a Texas gang murder could have changed the outcome of the trial.

Each day, supporters of Davis who have called on the state’s attorney’s office to drop the charges against him have packed the courtroom, including Davis’ wife.

Several family members of Jones have attended, including his mother.

