Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Pimlico guard's killing

A man at the center of a controversial police shooting who was accused of killing a Pimlico Race Course security guard was convicted Tuesday evening of second-degree murder by a city jury.

Keith Davis Jr. was shot by police in June 2015, just hours after the fatal shooting of Pimlico guard Kevin Jones, 22. Nearly a year later, police said the gun recovered from scene where Davis was shot was matched to the gun used to kill Jones.

Davis, 26, of Columbia, has asserted that he was the victim of mistaken identity when he was pursued and shot by police , and that the gun was planted on him to justify the police shooting.

Jurors took less than two hours to deliberate, after another panel failed to reach a verdict in his first trial.

“It was Keith Davis. It was always Keith Davis,” Assistant State’s Attorney Andrea Mason told jurors Tuesday afternoon.

His defense attorney, Latoya Francis-Williams, maintained that the gun was planted and questioned the police investigation.

“It takes no effort to touch the man’s hand with a gun,” she said of the palm print from Davis lifted from the handle of the weapon.

Davis’ wife and local activists have contended that Davis was wrongly accused, attending neighborhood events to confront State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis over the case. “Another innocent man convicted of a crime he didn’t commit,” the Baltimore Bloc group posted on Twitter.

In a statement, Mosby said: “After meticulous preparation, two trials, and many roadblocks, this case epitomizes my office’s perseverance and willingness to pursue justice for victims and families. This has been and was always about the pursuit of justice for Kevin Jones.”

Davis, the police commissioner, confirmed that he visited the courthouse after the verdict to “pay my respects to the victim’s mother and father for the unimaginable grief they have been through as a result of their son being murdered” and to congratulate homicide detectives on the case.

Keith Davis’ supporters felt vindicated last year when a jury acquitted him of most of the charges he faced in relation to the police shooting.

In that case, authorities said Davis got into a hack, or unlicensed cab, in Northwest Baltimore and pulled a gun on the driver, who encountered an officer handling an unrelated call. The officer gave chase and cornered Davis inside a garage. More than 40 shots were fired, and Davis was struck several times. Police recovered a gun from the top of a refrigerator behind which Davis was said to be hiding.

In court, the cabdriver said Davis did not look like the man who robbed him, and officers described pursuing a man with dreadlocks or braids. Davis’ hair was close-cropped at the time.

A jury acquitted Davis of trying to rob the driver and of several firearm violations, but he was convicted of a gun charge that brought a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

The next week, he was charged in Jones’ killing.

“The shell casings found around the [Jones’] body were fired from the gun the defendant was found with five hours later, a quarter-mile away” at the police shooting scene, Mason told jurors Tuesday.

Mason said Davis was not only caught carrying the gun, but cellphone records showed his phone was hitting off towers near Pimlico at the time of the shooting. She said the motive was a “neighborhood beef,” which she did not elaborate on in the closing argument.

Francis-Williams said Davis’ phone was hitting off those towers because he was at the nearby home of a friend. A woman testified she was with him and another person at the home from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

She questioned why police didn’t secure video from a surveillance camera near the shooting scene, and said a police firearms expert had failed to show in detail how the gun and shell casings were matched.

Mason countered that Davis’ cellphone logs showed him in communication with two people he was said to be inside the home with, and he received a text message from his then-girlfriend telling him to go inside because it was dangerous. Kelly Davis told The Baltimore Sun that he was on a porch at that time and hadn’t left the home when she urged him to go inside.

Keith Davis testified at the first trial, but did not testify at the second.

Prosecutors also presented a jailhouse informant who claimed that in recent months, Davis admitted to the shooting. That informant wrote to prosecutors seeking time of his sentence, Davis’ defense attorney noted.

Davis is set to be sentenced Dec. 10.

