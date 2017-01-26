Police: Baltimore teenagers arrested in stolen car, robbery cases

Baltimore police announced Thursday that they had arrested several teenagers and adults who were with the teenagers in connection with stolen car and robbery cases from around the city.

In one case, an unidentified 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen car. Police said around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday they got a call about juveniles pulling on car door handles around Keswick Road and Berry Street in Hampden. While there, police stopped a car that didn't have its headlights on.

Police discovered that the car, a 2008 Scion, had been taken in an armed carjacking a couple days before in Old Goucher. The driver, Shabazz Covell-Tucker, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen car. There was a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy in the car at the time. Court records were not immediately available and it could not be determined if Covell-Tucker had a lawyer.

While working on that investigation, police ran the tag number of a nearby car and discovered it was also stolen from Remington the week before. The 15-year-old driver was with a 25-year-old, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy. The 15-year-old boy was charged with possessing a stolen car.

Another three teenagers were charged in a Federal Hill robbery case on Wednesday. Police said they went to the 100 block of W. Lee Street around 8:20 a.m. after someone reported a robbery. The victim told police she had been robbed at knife point by three teenagers, who took her 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Caption Sheridan replaces Johnson as Baltimore County police chief "Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. "Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. Caption Attempting to identify fly contaminants at crime scenes Loyola University professor David Rivers is attempting to create a spray police can use at crime scenes to identify true blood stains from fly contaminants. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Loyola University professor David Rivers is attempting to create a spray police can use at crime scenes to identify true blood stains from fly contaminants. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

Police found the vehicle three hours later in Harlem Park using the Lo-jack system. Five teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 19 were found in the car. A 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year old boy were charged as juveniles with robbery and auto theft. Police believe the group is responsible for other robberies in the area.

cwells@baltsun.com