Baltimore police arrest driver of car in which 7-year-old girl was shot Thursday

Baltimore Police on Friday arrested the driver of a car in which a 7-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Baltimore.

Second grader Taylor Hayes remained in critical and unstable condition Friday, a day after she was shot in the back while riding in the back seat of a Honda Accord. Another child who was riding in the back seat was not injured.

Baltimore's interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle said the driver of the Honda, 33-year-old Darnell Holmes, was arrested on gun possession and drug charges.

Tuggle pleaded for the public to provide any information possible. While police said they do not believe the shooting was “a random act of violence,” they do not know if Taylor was the intended target.

Holmes is not cooperating with police, Tuggle said.

“We need everybody and anybody who even thinks they may have something to say something,” Tuggle said.

Taylor was being treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was expected to undergo surgery Friday.

Police said Taylor is not related to Holmes, but the other child is. Taylor was sitting behind the Accord’s front passenger seat.

It’s unclear what relationship Taylor may have to the other child, with whom she recently spent the day at an amusement park, police said.

Tuggle said the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. Thursday as Holmes was driving in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street.

