Baltimore leaders, community frustrated by juvenile crime they say is 'out of control'

A 15-year-old was arrested Friday after an officer spotted him at the Inner Harbor’s Rash Field appearing to load a gun. The gun turned out to be a replica, and police said the boy was likely home within hours.

Police now believe that same youth robbed a woman Sunday night along the promenade near the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said the story is all too common: Officers arrest juveniles for offenses such as assault, robbery or carrying a gun, only to see them get quickly released to commit more crimes.

Davis relayed the story during a community walk through a South Baltimore neighborhood this week, where he heard from residents frustrated by a recent spate of attacks believed to be committed by youth. Davis announced increased patrols and a new task force of young officers to infiltrate the youthful crews.

“The situation with these juveniles is out of control. There needs to be consequences. People are upset, frustrated,” said City Councilman Eric T. Costello, who represents the Federal Hill and Riverside neighborhoods where some of the recent attacks have been reported.

Those incidents have included youths targeting tourists at the Inner Harbor and the assault of a woman on Halloween night. The woman was among about 200 residents who attended the community walk, appearing with eyes blackened and thick bandages over her knees.

“I think it’s good people want to make a change. I don’t know if it will happen,” said the woman, who declined to give her name.

Her boyfriend, Jeff Brown, said her attack and the attention given to her case “really put a lot of energy into stopping this.”

On Monday, police announced the arrest of another 15-year-old boy, who they believe was involved in four incidents on Halloween. Police on Sunday arrested two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, for a robbery the night before on Hanover Street, and detectives are investigating whether the girls were responsible for other crimes in the area.

Davis said one group of 10 juveniles have piled up to more than 60 arrests.

“Today’s juveniles are involved in a lot more serious crime… the consequences just aren’t there for them to face,” he said.

Davis said legislative reforms are needed to deter young repeat offenders. Under state law, juveniles 16 and older charged with robbery or illegal possession of a handgun start in adult court, but a judge can move the case to juvenile court where the penalties aren’t as harsh. Davis said 90 percent of those cases are sent to juvenile court.

Police officials say there is no way to know whether the number of juveniles committing crimes is increasing. But provisional data from the state Department of Juvenile Services show increases in juvenile arrests in Baltimore in several categories. Arrests for felony assault are up 20 percent over last year, robbery arrests are up 9.2 percent, and arrests for carjacking are up 5 percent. Overall juvenile arrests in the city, however, are down 11 percent.

Recent attacks have also been reported in other parts of the city.

Police previously announced the arrest of at least three juveniles they believe were part of a large group of teens who robbed another group of youth on Calvert Street downtown on Halloween.

On Springlake Way in Homeland, police say a group of youths assaulted two other youths and took their candy. Police said the suspects used what appeared to be a handgun to possibly pistol-whip another person who tried to intervene. No arrests have been made in the case.

David Grossman, who lives in Towson, said his 13-year-old son was one of the victims. He said his son was trick-or-treating with several classmates from the Friends School when he was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face, body, and back, and threatened with a gun.

His son was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Children's Trauma Center, where he was treated and released.

On his way to the hospital, Grossman said he spotted the group of juveniles who he believed had attacked his son and tried to call police, but by the time he got through he said the kids had left.

Grossman, a business professor at Loyola University Maryland, said the incident makes him question the city’s future.

“This city is a mess,” he said. “As a college professor how am I supposed to sell our city to prospective students?”

City leaders have taken notice. “It is the major issue of the day,” said Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, whose district includes Charles Village and Waverly.

Though arrests have been made, the problems go on, Clark said, “so we are searching here for ways to work with young people but also to stop the assaults that have too often occurred.”

The spate of recent attacks and arrests of juveniles has occurred as the city is seeing an increase in overall crime. Baltimore last week reached 300 homicides for the third straight year, while common assaults are up 20 percent, aggravated assaults have increased 15 percent and robberies are up 13 percent over the previous year, according to recent city data.

About two weeks before Halloween, on Oct. 21, police said a family from New Jersey was assaulted by several juveniles near the Inner Harbor amphitheater. The victims told an officer patrolling the area that several juveniles were assaulting their family, jumping on a man, kicking and punching him.

The family told the officer that they had traveled to Baltimore to celebrate a 14-year-old’s birthday and were walking through the Inner Harbor when the attack happened.

“They swarmed us,” one of the victims told WJZ TV news. “They hit my husband in the head. They knocked him out… and then it was just complete bedlam.”

Michael Evitts, a spokesman for the Downtown Partnership, said the organization has heard some concerns from businesses about the recent incidents but believes it is a “mini trend.”

Every couple of years, he said there will be several incidents that attract a lot of attention, and when police make arrests, the incidents stop.

“We don’t see this as a long-term situation. We’ve already seen some arrests,” he said.

The Downtown Partnership has hired off-duty officers to patrol some neighborhoods, including near the Charles Center neighborhood, where city school students frequent the subway station, he said.

But long term, Evitts said the organization is trying other initiatives to bring city youth to downtown to events at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theater and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

“We need to engage city youth more, get them involved in positive ways,” he said.

Davis said the violent nature of the recent incidents against innocent victims must be taken seriously.