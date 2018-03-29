Pivotal motion in Michael Johnson murder trial to be heard Thursday in Baltimore

City prosecutors are expected to rest their case Thursday in the murder trial of Michael Maurice Johnson, setting up a pivotal motions argument that could decide the case.

Johnson is being tried in front of Judge Charles Peters for the 2010 killing of North Carolina teenager Phylicia Barnes. After the state has presented its case, the defense can ask for a motion for judgment of acquittal, arguing there is no need for the case to go further because the state has failed to meet its burden.

It was at that juncture in Johnson’s first trial that a judge said he had grave concerns about the evidence but allowed it to proceed to a jury. In the second trial, another judge granted the motion for judgment of acquittal, and dismissed the charges.

If Peters does not grant the motion, the case would continue with the defense being given an opportunity to present witnesses and evidence.

Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder at the first trial. The verdict was overturned after Judge Alfred Nance ruled prosecutors had withheld information about a key witness.

At the second trial, Judge John Addison Howard declared a mistrial after prosecutors played for jurors part of a tape that they were not supposed to hear. Howard later reversed the mistrial ruling, and granted a motion for judgment of acquittal.

Prosecutors appealed the decision, arguing Howard did not have the authority to reverse the mistrial ruling. The state’s highest court ruled in their favor, sending the case to a third trial.

Barnes went missing on Dec. 28, 2010 while visiting her older half-sisters in Northwest Baltimore. Her body was found in the Susquehanna River four months later.

Johnson was the last known person to see her alive. A neighbor said he saw Johnson struggling to move a storage container out of his apartment that day, and prosecutors believe the teen’s body was inside.

Prosecutors theorize that Johnson developed an inappropriate relationship with her, escalating into her murder.

Johnson’s defense says there’s no evidence to back the theory. They say he took off work that day because he was moving out of the apartment he shared with Barnes’ older sister, and was moving out belongings in the storage container. His cell phone tracked his movements and did not place him anywhere near Harford County, though it was also off and not charting his whereabouts for certain periods.

In testimony on Monday, defense attorneys brought out evidence that Wayne Jenkins and Sean Suiter had been among the Baltimore Police officers who conducted surveillance on Johnson during a 12-day period in January 2012. Jenkins has since pleaded guilty to carrying out brazen robberies under the guise of police work, while Suiter was fatally shot last fall one day before he was to testify before a federal grand jury pursuing additional charges against Jenkins related to an arrest the officers made in 2010.

There was no testimony that Jenkins or Suiter did anything improper while watching Johnson.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton