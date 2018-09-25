Baltimore gang member who killed two fellow members for violating rules enters guilty plea

On Thanksgiving Day 2012, Dontray Johnson posted a comment to Facebook: “198 n risen.” It was an allusion to that year’s murder tally in Baltimore — which he had just increased by one.

Johnson, a member of a local Bloods subset called the Murdaland Madia Piru, pleaded guilty in Baltimore district court Tuesday to racketeering and drug conspiracies. More than two dozen MMP members have been indicted on federal racketeering and other charges after a federal investigation.

Prosecutors say Johnson, also known as “Gambino,” “Bino” and “Tray,” killed two fellow members for violating rules of the gang.

According to the plea agreement, Johnson shot to death Antoine Ellis, known as “Poopy,” on Nov. 22, 2012, for showing disloyalty to the MMP.

Police said Ellis was shot multiple times in the head while standing on a baseball field in Franklintown.

Three years later, Johnson killed another MMP member, Brian Johnson, also known as “Nutty B,” after he refused to pay gang dues.

Witnesses told police Brian Johnson was standing near the bus stop in the 5200 block of Windsor Mill Road — where MMP ran one of its most profitable drug shops — when a gunman shot him. Police said he had his hands up.

According to the plea agreement, Dontray Johnson was featured in two rap videos MMP created to intimidate rivals. Both videos, which are on YouTube, were filmed in the Baltimore area and glorify the lifestyles of gang members.

“I fell in love with this life,” raps a man in a red sweater, the trademark color of the Bloods, in the song “Boy You Lying.” He warns that people who don’t follow the rules will “sleep with them fishies.”

According to Johnson’s plea agreement, MMP was modeled after the Italian mafia and was organized hierarchically with a “don” at the top and various “bosses,” “underbosses,” “capos,” “lieutenants” and “mobsters” underneath. Members were required to recite an oath of loyalty called the “Omerta code,” according to a 2016 indictment.

The gang dominated the drug trade in much of Northwest Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County, according to prosecutors. Particularly profitable was the gang’s shop at the 5200 block of Windsor Mill Road, which was close to Interstate 70 and attracted customers driving in from Western Maryland and elsewhere.

A 2015 search of Johnson’s home in Owings Mills recovered 28 grams of heroin, 70 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and an “owe” sheet with a tally of money owed by MMP members. As part of the plea, Johnson admitted that he conspired with other MMP members to distribute at least 1 gram of heroin and 280 grams of crack cocaine.

His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Johnson, 14 of 26 defendants have pleaded guilty in the government’s case against MMP.

If the plea deal is accepted, Johnson faces 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

