After 13 years, Baltimore man free after new witnesses say he is innocent of 2004 murder

A 34-year-old man from West Baltimore who spent 13 years incarcerated for murder was found innocent Monday afternoon and set free.

Baltimore prosecutors asked the court to consider evidence from three new witnesses who independently said Lamar Johnson wasn’t the gunman in a 2004 killing. Attorneys for the nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project have worked to free Johnson since 2010.

Johnson was found guilty in 2006 of murder in the death of Carlos Sawyer, 30. In March 2004, Sawyer was shot multiple times at a busy intersection outside Tench Tilghman Elementary School in East Baltimore. The 30-year-old from Edmondson Village man was pronounced dead at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Johnson pleaded not guilty at trial, but was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Attorneys with the Innocence Project said there was no physical evidence linking Johnson to the killing and he had no reason to commit the crime. He became a suspect only when an informant identified the shooter by nickname. Johnson was wrongly identified as the nicknamed shooter, according to the attorneys.

“The criminal justice system had failed Lamar every step of the way until today, so it’s a tremendous relief to see the system finally right this wrong,” said Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, legal director of the Innocence Project.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday prosecutors and police will reopen the investigation to find Sawyer’s killer.

