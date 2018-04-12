Former TV producer Jill Blackstone arrested in Baltimore, charged in murder of her sister

Former TV producer Jill Blackstone was arrested at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on a warrant related to the death of her deaf and partially blind sister, according to authorities.

Jill Blackstone was the subject of an open warrant on allegations of murder and animal cruelty from the March 2015 incident in California, Baltimore police said Thursday.

According to the LAPD, Jill Blackstone allegedly drugged her sister Wendy Blackstone and placed her in their garage along with three pet dogs. In a release, LAPD officials allege that Jill Blackstone then set the garage on fire, killing Wendy and two of the dogs, and staged it as an accident.

LAPD detectives said they believe Jill Blackstone was frustrated with providing long-term care for her sister as well as financial hardships.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge against her last month.

Jill Blackstone's attorney told detectives that she checked herself into a hospital in Baltimore due to a medical condition. She was arrested and transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility, and is waiting for extradition back to California, according to Baltimore police.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Jill Blackstone rose to fame producing numerous television shows, including "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and Sally Jessy Raphael’s “Sally,” according to her personal website. She also produced a 1993 episode of "The Jerry Springer Show," according to the Internet Movie Database.

