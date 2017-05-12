Johns Hopkins student charged with making bomb threats on morning of exams

Baltimore police have charged a 19-year-old Johns Hopkins University student with making a false bomb threat using a stolen cell phone prior to exams Thursday, the department said.

Using CCTV cameras on campus, police were able to identify Advaith Baimeedi, of the 3300 block of Saint Paul Street, and charge him with making a bomb threat, theft, false statement, threat of mass violence, arson and phone misuse. Police said Baimeedi made the threats on a "dare" on the same morning that students were taking exams.

Officers were called first called shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday to in the 3400 block of North Charles Street, on the Hopkins campus, for a report of a bomb threat.

Police learned an anonymous male caller had called in multiple bomb threats, stating he had placed several bombs in the lecture halls and hallways om campus.

City arson and bomb squad detectives searched the area but found no explosives or suspicious devices.

Officers determined that the cell phone that was used to call in the bomb threats was reported stolen from another student earlier in the day. That student said she was in the library when she left her phone on the desk to use the restroom when it was taken.

Police and university security reviewed CCTV cameras on campus, including watching the suspect take the phone from the desk in the library. Police found the phone in bushes outside of Baltimore Museum of Art using an app on the phone.

Baimeedi was taken to the Central Booking Intake Center. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

