Baltimore man exonerated of murder after 30 years in prison

A Baltimore man who spent the past 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was exonerated Monday and set free.

Jerome Johnson, 50, was convicted in 1988 of participating in the shooting of a man at a Baltimore liquor store. Johnson has always proclaimed his innocence and his case was taken up by defense attorney Nancy Forster and the nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.

On Monday, the Conviction Integrity Unit of the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office asked a judge to vacate the conviction.

“Jerome Johnson has proclaimed his innocence for 30 years, but those proclamations fell on deaf ears in the courts until today,” said Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, legal director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Nancy Forster and the CIU both recognized the seriousness of his innocence claim and got us involved to help free Mr. Johnson.”

Johnson has tried to overturn his conviction more than 15 times, according to the Innocence Project. Defense attorneys say he was convicted with problems that they say remain relevant today: reluctant witnesses, police pressure on vulnerable witnesses that can result in false statements, the failure of the state to disclose evidence that could help prove innocence.

Foster found evidence proving Johnson’s innocence, including statements from co-defendants, alibi witnesses, and new evidence undercutting an eyewitness that placed him at the scene.

“Jerome Johnson lost 30 years of his life because the criminal justice system failed him,” said Shawn Armbrust, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project executive director. “We’re lucky to have such a committed group of lawyers in the CIU, and I hope we can continue working together to learn from the mistakes that led to his conviction so others do not have to suffer the same fate.”

Johnson becomes at least the third man exonerated during Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s nearly three years in office. Malcolm Bryant, who was serving a life sentence for the killing of a teenage girl, was exonerated by DNA evidence. After 17 years in prison, Bryant was set free in May 2016. In September, Lamar Johnson was exonerated of murder after serving 13 years in prison.

Founded in 2000, the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project corrects and prevents the conviction of innocent people in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The nonprofit at George Washington University says it has helped secure the release and exoneration of 28 innocent men who served a collective 494 years in prison for crimes they did not commit.

This article will be updated.

