Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force leader pleads guilty, expresses remorse

The leader of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force pleaded guilty Friday morning, admitting to a wide range of new crimes.

Former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, 37, of Middle River, entered a guilty plea to several counts including racketeering conspiracy, acknowledging years worth of crimes including citizen robberies, reselling seized drugs and guns, falsifying paperwork and taking fraudulent overtime pay. His plea agreement included new revelations that he stole dirt bikes as well as prescription drugs that had been looted during the 2015 riots, and resold them for profit.

He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Jenkins told U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake that he was “ashamed” of his actions, according to his attorney.

His 28-page plea agreement added to the shocking revelations about rogue police conduct, including a practice of searching without warrants then inventing probable cause — which the officers called “sneak and peek.” In one case, he stole and resold about 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana that had been intercepted by police through the mail. In another case, he got word of a car that had been searched where police found more than $35,000. The driver was let go because police found nothing illegal, but Jenkins put an illegal GPS tracker on the person’s car and had an associate break into it while it was unoccupied and steal the cash inside.

In addition to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from suspects, Jenkins in his plea admitted an ongoing scheme to re-sell cocaine and marijuana through an unidentified “associate” that netted another $200,000 to $250,000.

Jenkins also admitted to being involved with planting drugs on a man in 2010, setting up Det. Sean Suiter, who was oblivious to the fact that they had been planted, to find them. Suiter was killed one day before he was set to testify before a federal grand jury about the incident, which has raised the intrigue around the only on-duty fatal shooting of a Baltimore Police officer in the agency’s history to go unsolved. But police and the federal government have said they know of no connection between his death and the impending grand jury testimony.

As Blake read the account of the planting of the drugs, Jenkins’ defense attorney Steve Levin clarified that Jenkins did not personally plant the drugs. “He was aware that another officer planted drugs — and he knowingly wrote a false report,” Levin said in an interview.

It was not revealed who is believed to have planted the drugs. In the indictment, federal prosecutors wrote that Jenkins had told another officer to call a sergeant who was not at the scene “because he had the ‘stuff' or ‘s—t’ in his car,” referring to drugs to be planted.

The associate who worked with Jenkins to re-sell drugs was only identified by his initials — “D.S.” No one with those initials has been publicly charged in the case. The plea also reiterated previous claims that Jenkins was tipped off to the investigation of his unit by a city assistant state’s attorney and an officer, who have not been identified.

Levin said Jenkins was “extremely remorseful” and has been even before the charges were brought.

“He’s relieved that today, finally and publicly, he was able to accept responsibility for his conduct,” Levin said.

Federal prosecutors and two co-defendants who have pleaded guilty have painted a different picture. Prosecutors said after the officers were arrested on March 1, 2017, Jenkins “directed the defendants to ‘keep their mouths shut’ and ‘stick to the story,’ ” referring to videos he and the other officers had made that contained “false reenactments of the events the defendants participated in.”

Det. Momodu Gondo, who has pleaded guilty in the case, testified in a federal drug trial last fall that Jenkins “was like an animal, just going about investigations the wrong way.” Jenkins was “overly aggressive, putting people in harm’s way,” he said.

“I never saw anything like this,” Gondo said of Jenkins.

Levin said Jenkins “served honorably in the United States Marine Corps for several years, … then served honorably in the Baltimore Police Department for a number of years.”

“He and others were responsible for seizing hundreds if not thousands of illegal firearms and getting them off the streets of Baltimore City. At some point, regrettably, something changed,” Levin said. “Whether that’s a result of something that happened during his time in the military, something during his time in the Police Department, or as a result of the death of his son, remains uncertain.”

The case may be the biggest corruption scandal to hit the Baltimore police department: Seven officers from a single high-profile unit were indicted in February and charged with racketeering conspiracy, the result of a wiretap investigation by federal authorities that also included placing recording devices in police vehicles. An eighth officer from the unit was indicted in August.

A former city officer who was working for police in Philadelphia also has been charged with participating in the conspiracy.

The alleged crimes took place during a federal civil rights review of the police department, and stretch back years to when some of the officers were in other units in different parts of the city. One of the officers who pleaded guilty had been promoted to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

The fallout from the indictments has included hundreds of dropped court cases that relied on the word of the officers, with the public defender’s office saying thousands of cases have been compromised. Notices for dozens of civil claims also have been filed with the city.

Two detectives are set to go to trial later this month — Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor have pleaded not guilty and are planning to contest the charges against them.

