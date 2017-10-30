Baltimore homicide detectives seek information in killing of on-duty security guard

Baltimore homicide detectives are seeking tips in the fatal shooting over the weekend of a security guard working at an apartment complex.

Reggie Jefferson, 29, was shot at the Pedestal Gardens apartments in the 1500 block of Eutaw Place at about 11 p.m. Friday. Another security guard flagged down police.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Jefferson was a father of two who was engaged to be married and had started working at the complex two weeks ago to make extra money for the holidays.

“He’s a hard-working family man who was taken senselessly and violently from his family this weekend,” Smith said.

Jefferson’s fiancee, who said they became engaged earlier this month, said he ran a community organization called “It Starts With Me Bmore.” According to its Facebook page, the group held a bi-weekly book club at the Enoch Pratt Free Library and a “Grades for haircuts” promotion.

“He was a great, great man, and it’s sad that a hardworking man had his life taken away while working to provide for his family,” said Ashley Browner. “All he ever wanted to do was provide for his family and make a difference in his community through his organization.”

Police said they had few details about what happened.

“Whoever shot him, ran,” Smith said. “We’re still unclear as to what led up to this.”

Jefferson was working at Pedestal Gardens for Soldier Security and had been an employee for about a month, said the company’s chief, Myron McClain. McClain said Jefferson worked as a security guard for another company as well and had a license to carry a firearm while working.

“The only thing he was doing was his job, to bring peace and security to Pedestal Gardens,” McClain said.

He declined to answer other questions about the case, citing the open police investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or can confidentially text tips to 443-902-4824.

CAPTION A Baltimore off-duty police officer was awakened by an armed intruder who he struggled with and took his weapon shooting the burglar. (Baltimore Sun video) A Baltimore off-duty police officer was awakened by an armed intruder who he struggled with and took his weapon shooting the burglar. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing. Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton