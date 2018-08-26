Federal authorities at Baltimore home as part of Jacksonville mass shooting investigation

Federal authorities were at a home near South Baltimore on Sunday night as part of an investigation into the Jacksonville mass shooting.

A gunman opened fire Sunday at an online video game tournament that was being livestreamed from a Florida mall, killing multiple people and sending many others to hospitals, authorities said.

Sheriff's officers did not immediately confirm the number of dead at the Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

But an official close to the investigation told the Associated Press that the shooting left four people dead and that the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was not clear if the official included the suspect in the death toll.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

