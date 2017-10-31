New Jersey family visiting Inner Harbor assaulted by group of juveniles, police say

A family from New Jersey was assaulted by several juveniles near the Inner Harbor amphitheater on Oct. 21, Baltimore police said.

An officer on patrol was stopped shortly after 8 p.m. by several people who told the officer that several juveniles were assaulting their family. The officer saw a group of male and female juveniles jumping on a man, kicking and punching him. When the officer approached them, the kids ran in different directions, police said.

A woman in the family told police her cell phone was taken by one of the kids after it fell on the ground during the attack, police said.

Medics responded and treated two of the victims for minor injuries.

The incident occurred the same day as the Baltimore Running Festival, an annual event that draws about 25,000 participants.

The family told a police officer that they had traveled to Baltimore to celebrate a 14-year-old’s birthday and were walking through the Inner Harbor when the attack happened.

“They swarmed us,” one of the victims told WJZ TV news. “They hit my husband in the head. They knocked him out… and then it was just complete bedlam.”

The police department redacted the victims’ names in a police report. Police located a group of juveniles after the incident but the victims couldn’t identify the juveniles as the suspects from the attack, the report said.

