Mother of slain five-month-old charged with child abuse, police say

The mother of a five-month-old baby who died of severe trauma last week was charged with child abuse resulting in death, Baltimore police announced Wednesday. The infant's father was also charged with murder earlier this week.

Emmanuel Johnson was taken to a hospital on June 9 and was found to have old and new injuries all over his body, police said. The baby's father initially told police Emmanuel fell off the bed and hit his head, police said.

The infant's death was ruled a homicide by multiple blunt force traumas to his head.

Police charged Angelique Petty, the infant's mother, with first degree assault, first degree child abuse resulting in death and other charges and said she knowingly endangered the child. Court records did not show an attorney for Petty.

The child's father, Perry Nelson-Johnson, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and multiple child-abuse charges, police said. He is blind and uses a guide stick. He turned himself in to police earlier this week.

Police said Nelson-Johnson used "a blunt object" to inflict the injuries on the boy.

Nelson-Johnson's defense attorney Brandon Mead, said Tuesday that his client is innocent and never injured his son.

"He's absolutely devastated by the loss of his son," Mead said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this report.

