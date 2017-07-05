Teen stabbed in downtown Baltimore after Independence Day celebration

A 19-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday night in downtown Baltimore as crowds were making their way home after the Fourth of July fireworks celebration at the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore Police Lt. Jeremy Silbert said the wounded teen was found at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Howard and Fayette streets and was taken to the hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

Police said detectives believe the victim may have been involved in an argument when he was stabbed. Because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Anyone with information may call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP; or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

This story will be updated.

