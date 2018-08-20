Baltimore police arrest man they say repeatedly exposed himself to women in Roland Park

A 28-year-old man was arrested after police allege that he repeatedly exposed himself to women in Roland Park, police said Monday.

Davon Johnson of Northeast Baltimore was arrested on Aug. 7 after police said he stopped a woman on July 31 in the 3900 block of Beech Avenue to ask for directions and then exposed his genitals and drove away. On Aug. 4, in the same block, police said Johnson asked a woman walking her dog for directions and, once again, exposed his genitals before driving away.

Police identified Johnson during the course of an investigation with the help of community members and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Aug. 7, when officers arrested Johnson, they also recovered a large amount of drugs, according to police.

An attorney listed in online court records for Johnson could not immediately be reached for comment.

