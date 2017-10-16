Missing weapon led police to suspect wife in husband's fatal stabbing inside Johns Hopkins Hospital, court records show

When Anita Nicole Jones came out of Room No. 47 in the intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday afternoon, she had blood on one of her hands and was “yelling that her husband cut himself,” according to court records.

When police officers arrived to investigate, it was for a suicide call.

However, after the room “was searched multiple times and no weapons or sharp edged objects were located,” investigators realized what had occurred within the hospital was actually a homicide — and that Jones, 30, who had already left, was likely responsible, they wrote in court records.

As the area was cordoned off, detectives interviewed hospital staff, who said that, at the time of the incident, no one was in the room with the victim, 33-year-old Christopher Yancey Sr., except Jones.

Police said the couple were at the hospital because their 14-year-old son was receiving medical care.

Hospital personnel told detectives that, when Jones had come out of the room, she said that she and Yancey had a “verbal dispute” and that he had cut himself, but also that she hadn’t seen him do it, Det. Richard Moore wrote in a statement of charges filed in court.

Investigators learned the hospital room’s windows don’t open, so nothing could have been tossed out.

When they searched Yancey, who had been stabbed twice in his upper body, they found no weapon. And when they called Jones to come in to give a statement, she failed to do so, Moore wrote.

Detectives subsequently charged Jones, of Baltimore, with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure in Yancey’s fatal stabbing.

“Based on the witnesses’ statements, the absence of an edged weapon inside the hospital room, and the evidence located at the scene, it is apparent that Ms. Anita Jones stabbed and killed the victim,” Moore wrote.

Jones, who was being held without bail on Monday, could not be reached for comment. The public defender’s office, listed as representing Jones in court records, declined to comment.

The hospital has described the stabbing as an “isolated incident.”

