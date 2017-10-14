Police: Woman arrested, facing murder charge in fatal stabbing inside Johns Hopkins Hospital

A woman has been arrested and will face murder charges in the fatal stabbing of her son’s father inside a patient room at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday, Baltimore Police and hospital officials said Saturday.

T.J. Smith, the police department’s chief spokesman, said on Twitter on Saturday morning that the woman is in police custody and will face charges in what is now being investigated as “a domestic related murder.”

Police were called to the world-famous East Baltimore hospital about 2:30 p.m. Friday after staff members heard a disturbance in a room, entered and found the man suffering from a stab wound to the upper body, police said.

Police said the boy was receiving treatment at the hospital, and that the boy’s mother and father were in the room with each other when the stabbing occurred.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after he was discovered, police said.

The woman was not immediately identified, pending her being formally charged, police said. The man was not identified pending notification of family of his death.

Kim Hoppe, a hospital spokeswoman, called the stabbing an “isolated incident” in a statement.

“This was an isolated incident and at no time were patients, staff or other visitors in danger,” Hoppe said. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. Since this is a police investigation, we must defer all inquiries to them.​”

Police did not immediately provide details as to where and how the woman was taken into custody.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

It marked the 281st homicide in Baltimore in 2017. That is a record pace.

CAPTION Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Police Det. Jemell Rayam will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing people he detained, billing for overtime hours he didn’t work, and forging reports to cover his tracks, his attorney said. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) Police Det. Jemell Rayam will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing people he detained, billing for overtime hours he didn’t work, and forging reports to cover his tracks, his attorney said. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video)

The hospital, which is consistently ranked among the best in the country and praised for its emergency care of victims wounded in the raging gun battles all around its East Baltimore campus, has seen violence breach its doors before.

The most high-profile incident occurred in 2010, when a Virginia man shot his mother’s doctor, killed his mother and then killed himself. That incident, in which witnesses said Paul Warren Pardus blamed the doctor for paralyzing his mother during surgery, led to an hours-long lockdown, wherein snipers set up position on hospital buildings until a robot sent into the facility discovered Pardus and his mother were dead. Dr. David B. Cohen survived being shot.

That incident prompted widespread discussions around the safety of medical providers.

In 2014, a man named Donald Wizeman, also from Virginia, was found fatally shot in an emergency room bathroom at the hospital. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun