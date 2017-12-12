News Maryland Crime

Johns Hopkins student reports sexual assault at campus fraternity

Jessica Anderson
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A female student said she was sexually assaulted at a fraternity on the Johns Hopkins University campus, school officials said.

The student told officials she was sexually assaulted by a male Hopkins student at the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity at 3203 N. Charles Street earlier this semester. The incident was reported through the campus alert system on Monday. The alert says school officials know the identities of both students and “are proceeding in accordance with University policies.”

University spokesman Dennis O’Shea did not have additional information Tuesday morning.

