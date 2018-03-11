Sexual assault reported at Johns Hopkins University — the second reported in two days

A female Johns Hopkins University student reported on Sunday that she was sexually assaulted by a male student last month, according to campus security — the second sexual assault reported at the university in the last two days.

The student said the incident happened Feb. 2 at the Johns Hopkins Homewood Apartments, the university’s largest student apartment building, at 3003 N. Charles St., a campus security alert said.

University officials know the identities of both parties and are “proceeding in accordance with University policies,” the alert said. Neither student was named in the alert, and no further details were released.

The other sexual assault was reported Friday and alleged to have happened just two blocks away on March 3.

A female student reported that she was sexually assaulted at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house in the 3200 block of N. Charles St. across the street from the Homewood campus, according to that alert. The fraternity did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The university has a Sexual Assault Help Line where victims may speak with a confidential counselor (410-516-7333), a Campus Security phone number, where incidents can be reported (410-516-7777) and a Title IX Coordinator/Office of Institutional Equity (titleixcoordinator@jhu.edu; 410-516-8091).

