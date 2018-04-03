Police responding to incident at Johns Hopkins Hospital, East Baltimore neighborhood

Baltimore Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to an incident that appeared to end outside Johns Hopkins Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous police officers, including Baltimore Police ATF, and what appeared to be environmental police responded near the hospital’s Wolfe Street entrance for an incident. A woman was seen being led away in handcuffs by police. A shirtless man was carried away on a gurney.

A police spokesman said there wasn’t a shooting outside the hospital but did not immediately provide additional information.

A second large group of officers were also responding to Aiken Street and Bonaparte Avenue in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood. Some officers are staged around with large guns.

