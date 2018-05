A man was fatally stabbed in North Baltimore around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Baltimore police.

Officers located the victim, who had been stabbed in the stomach, in the 5900 block of York Road, just a block from the Senator Theatre and close to Belvedere Square.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

