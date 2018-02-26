2 killed, 1 injured in Baltimore shootings

Police said three men were shot — two fatally — in Baltimore on Monday night.

Two men were shot around 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Sixth St. in Brooklyn, according to police. Medics took the victims to a local hospital, where one victim, a 41-year-old, died. The other victim, 37, is expected to live.

Around 7 p.m., a man was shot in the head in the 3000 block of Mayfield Ave. in Bel-Air Edison. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4820.

