Two men killed in Baltimore early Thursday, police say

Two men were killed in separate incidents early Thursday in Baltimore, according to police.

At 12:38 a.m., Baltimore police responded to a home in the 1900 block of W. North Ave. to investigate a stabbing. They found a 47-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, according to police.

Homicide detectives learned the man was assaulted after a dispute during a card game, police said.

Several hours later, at 3:07 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Denison St. in Southwest Baltimore to investigate the sound of gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.

CAPTION The sights and sounds from the 2018 Catonsville Fourth of July parade on Wednesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) The sights and sounds from the 2018 Catonsville Fourth of July parade on Wednesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Glen Burnie Improvement Association hosts its annual fireworks for the Fourth ... on July 3. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Glen Burnie Improvement Association hosts its annual fireworks for the Fourth ... on July 3. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan