Police find body near school football field in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near a school football field in Northeast Baltimore.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 2400 block of Westfield Ave. at about 11:15 a.m. Officers found a person who was not breathing and showed signs of trauma, according to police. The person was pronounced dead a short time later.

Det. Jeremy Silbert, a spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, said police are working to identify the person, including their age and sex.

It’s unclear exactly where the person was found, but a football field is located on the block, and the entrance to the field was roped off with police tape Tuesday afternoon. A line of several dozen police officers searched the grass field Tuesday, stepping forward in unison with their eyes to the ground. Officers at the scene declined to comment.

The field sits about a half-mile from Reginald F. Lewis High School in Hamilton Hills. The field also houses two other school programs: Achievement Academy and Success Academy, according to a city schools spokesperson.

Police are also investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Cedonia Ave. for a report of a shooting. They found a male victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips to 443-902-4824.

