Weekend killings, death of 2015 shooting victim add to Baltimore homicide count

A man who was shot in Baltimore in 2015 has died after developing pneumonia, which the medical examiner linked to his shooting injuries — making him the latest homicide victim in the city.

His death brings the official homicide count in Baltimore in 2018 to 67, after three other men were killed over the weekend as well.

Mohammad Amir, 25, was shot in the neck on Jan. 16, 2015 in the 1600 block of East 25th St., in the Darley Park neighborhood of East Baltimore, police said Monday.

The medical examiner’s office made it’s ruling last week, police said.

The case remains open, and anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip 443-902-4824.

Also on Monday, police identified the three men killed over the weekend.

Tavon Miles, 38, was shot in the chest on Friday night in the 2300 block of Jefferson St., in McElderry Park in East Baltimore.

Marquis Johnson, 28, was shot in the body on Saturday morning in the 1500 block of West Baltimore St., in Franklin Square in West Baltimore.

Carlos Chase, 28, was shot in the head on Saturday night while exiting a bar in the 1900 block of Edmondson Ave., in Midtown Edmondson in West Baltimore.

The area where Johnson and Chase were killed — a cluster of neighborhoods on the west side of the city — has seen a large volume of shootings and homicides in recent months. Police have been saying for weeks that they have increased deployments in the area, though the violence hasn’t abated.

Overall, shootings and killings are down in the city compared to 2017. However, 2017 saw record violence per capita. Violence this year remains above five-year averages.

