Baltimore police: Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of sister, man killed on west side, another shot downtown

A Baltimore woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her sister in their shared apartment on Wednesday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

The stabbing was the first of three separate incidents of violence in the city Wednesday evening into Thursday morning that also left a man dead on the west side and another wounded from a shooting on The Block, not far from City Hall downtown.

Dymphna Ava Powell, 46, was pronounced dead after officers found her on the floor of her apartment in the 4600 block of Harford Rd., on the boundary between the Lauraville and Beverly Hills neighborhoods of Northeast Baltimore, about 6:12 p.m., police said.

Powell’s sister Tiffany Alston, 44, who also lived at the apartment and was also at the scene, “told investigators that she stabbed her sister,” at which point she was arrested, police said.

Alston was awaiting a hearing at Central Booking on Thursday morning, police said. She did not have an attorney listed in court records and could not be reached for comment.

Hours later, about 10:05 p.m., a man was found shot in the 1700 block of North Payson St., in the Easterwood neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center downtown, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

About 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning, Central District officers heard gunfire in the 400 block of East Baltimore St., a hub of strip clubs known as The Block. They soon located a shattered car window, police said.

Soon after, a man was dropped off at an area hospital with gunshot wounds, and told police he’d been shot on Baltimore Street, police said. The driver of the vehicle with the shattered window was not injured, and spoke with police about what happened, police said.

The shooting is the second this month on the The Block. A 42-year-old man was shot in the shoulder there about 1 a.m. March 11. Surveillance footage from that incident showed an altercation between two men, with a third man shooting the victim, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or Metro Crime Stoppers.

