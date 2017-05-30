Two killed an hour apart in Baltimore overnight

Two people were killed about an hour apart in Baltimore, one late on Memorial Day and the other after midnight, police said Tuesday.

A person of interest has been identified in the first killing, in which a 30-year-old man was shot to death inside a house in West Baltimore, police said. The victim, shot in the chest about 11:36 p.m. in the home in the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue, was taken to a hospital where he died. Police did not release the victim's name.

An hour later, Omar Farabee, 31, was shot in the 4000 block of West Belvedere Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Farabee — who lived on the same road 13 blocks away — was being treated at the scene by medics, who discovered the victim was lying on top of a handgun, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. No phone number was listed for Farabee's address.

Homicide detectives assumed control of both investigations. Anyone with information may call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

