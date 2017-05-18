Two men killed, 2-year-old shot in Baltimore

Two men were killed overnight, and a 2-year-old boy was shot Wednesday in separate incidents in Baltimore, police said Thursday.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, police were called from near Coppin State University for a report of a shooting.

Police said a 25-year-old woman told them that her 2-year-old son was shot in the 600 block of Denison Street in Baltimore's Edgewood neighborhood. The child had a graze wound to his left calf, police said.

Officers found a crime scene in the 600 block of Denison Street, police said. The mother was driving to get her son medical treatment when she saw officers at Coppin's campus and flagged them down, police spokesman Donny Moses said.

On Denison Street Thursday afternoon, neighbors watched several young kids playing on the sidewalk from their porches. One woman pushed a toddler on a silver scooter along the sidewalk. The group declined to talk to a reporter.

Police had left several fliers on cars, asking for information.

At 10 p.m., police were called to Howard Park for a reported shooting, where they found a man who had been shot in the head in the 5300 block of Merceron Avenue.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was wearing a black ski mask and latex gloves on both hands, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a potential witness told officers they heard three or four gunshots and then saw a car speeding from the scene.

At about 4:50 a.m. Thursday, police found an unidentified man shot in the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue in Woodbourne-McCabe. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No suspects have been identified, and no witnesses have been located, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.