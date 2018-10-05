73-year-old Baltimore man fatally shot while driving, Baltimore police say

Police have identified Lawrence Price of Ashburton as the 73-year-old man shot and killed while driving Thursday on Liberty Heights Avenue.

On Friday, police identified Price and four other homicide victims from this week. They also said a 59-year-old man was shot in his leg and wounded shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of East Monument St.

The other homicide victims include Andrew Omar Allen, 18, killed Thursday in the 3300 block of Cardenas Ave.; Fanny Machado, 28, found dead Wednesday in a vacant house in the 1300 block of N. Fulton Ave.; Jason Reuben Haynes, 41, killed Tuesday in the 4300 block of Park Heights Ave.; and Harry Reckline, 53, who checked into a hospital Monday with gunshot wounds and died Friday.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2221.

