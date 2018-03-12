Baltimore police identify three recent homicide victims

Baltimore police on Monday identified three men killed by gunfire in the city in recent days, including two a day apart in the same neighborhood.

Montrel Rivers, 20, of the 4000 block of Eierman Ave., was fatally shot in the upper body in a double shooting outside of a convenience store in the 1100 block of East North Ave. in East Baltimore Midway at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Rivers was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other victim in the shooting, an unidentified 22-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

At about 8:50 p.m. Friday, Ronald Preston, 30, of the 800 block of Montpelier St., was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Gutman Ave., also in East Baltimore Midway, police said.

Preston was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, Dannta Holmes, 39, of the 1500 block of Shields Place, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of N. Monroe St., in West Baltimore’s Penrose neighborhood.

Holmes was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another shooting, in which a 30-year-old man was wounded, occurred in Penrose on Wednesday.

