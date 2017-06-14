Recent homicide victims in Baltimore include mother of bullied boy who'd called police, bartender at popular restaurant chain

Charmaine Wilson, 37, called police Monday night after one of her sons was bullied and his bike seat was stolen, and another son confronted the people he believed responsible.

Officers responded and took a report. Then, after the officers left, Wilson was approached by an unknown suspect and fatally shot.

"It's a petty dispute that's resolved with gun violence," Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said on Wednesday morning as he stood with Mayor Catherine Pugh at City Hall to discuss recent violence in the city.

About four hours after Wilson was killed in West Baltimore, Sebastian Dvorak, 27, was walking along Boston Street in Canton when he was fatally shot amid unclear circumstances. Police have said they have no motive in the killing.

Dvorak was a bartender at Ryleigh's Oyster, who worked at several of the chain's locations, including Mount Vernon and Hunt Valley. Brian McComas, the restaurant's owner, said Dvorak was meant to work on Tuesday afternoon but never showed up for his shift. His killing was "hitting the Ryleigh's family pretty hard," McComas said.

"It just shows you that this kind of stuff is far-reaching and is reaching epic proportions," McComas said of the city violence. "It's just out of control."

Dvorak and Wilson were two of six people killed — among 12 shot — between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. Police also said officers were called to a local hospital about 1:31 a.m. Wednesday and located another victim: a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

Due to the man "being highly evasive and refusing to cooperate with investigators," police did not know where the shooting had occurred, they said.

There have been 159 homicides in Baltimore in 2017 — an historic pace.

Davis announced a week-long initiative to deploy more officers on the streets on Tuesday involving all patrol officers and detectives working 12-hour shifts, rather than their standard 10-hour shifts, and every sworn officer in the department capable of being deployed being put on the street.

Other victims from the recent spate of violence were also identified by police on Wednesday.

A man fatally shot in his car in the 1100 block of Mount Holly St. in Edmondson Village about 8:20 p.m. Monday was identified as Marco Stevenson, 22, of the 4300 block of Cedar Garden Road. Police have said they have no motive in the killing.

A man and woman fatally shot in a quadruple shooting in the 1200 block of Bonaparte Ave. in East Baltimore Midway about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday were identified as Antonio Griffin, 26, of the same block, and Tereze Pinkney, 22, of the 4800 block of Bowland Ave.

The two other victims in the shooting survived. Davis said police had determined a "drug and gang nexus" in the shooting, but did not elaborate.

Police had previously identified Rodney Wheatley, 28, as the man fatally shot about 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of S. Bentalou St. in the Millhill neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore. Police said they believe Wheatley was engaged in a drug dispute with a suspect, and that a "person of interest" in the shooting has been identified.

Police had also previously identified Wilson, the mother who was shot about 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Gertrude St. in West Baltimore.

Wilson lived on the block. Davis said initially said her shooting was related to a "neighborhood dispute involving bullying."

Her family could not immediately be reached for comment.

McComas, Ryleigh's owner, said Dvorak was "a young guy with a lot of life ahead of him" who was a hard worker.

Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Boston Street about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and found Dvorak shot and bleeding from the forehead, police said.

"You could call on him to come in and cover a shift and he'd walk in and be happy to do it," McComas said. "He was one of the good guys. Responsible. Pitched in all the time."

"He was just a fun, happy, young guy with lots of life ahead of him," McComas said. "That just got stolen."

Anyone with information is asked to call homicides detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to police at 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

