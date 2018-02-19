Baltimore police identify weekend homicide victim

The 22-year-old man fatally shot Friday night in Baltimore has been identified by Baltimore police as Sean Sewell, of the 1600 block of Ellamont St. in Rosemont.

Patrol officers in the area heard gunfire at about 11:24 p.m. Friday and found Sewell suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Ellamont, police said.

He was transferred to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

