Man fatally stabbed, another shot overnight in Baltimore

One man was stabbed to death and another was injured in a shooting overnight in Baltimore, police said.

At about 12:15 a.m., police were called to the city's Morell Park neighborhood for a report of a stabbing at Washington Boulevard and Desoto Road.

Police said that two men were involved in an altercation when the suspect stabbed a 44-year-old man, who fled the scene.

The victim went to St. Agnes Hospital, where he died, police said. His name has not been released by police.

A suspect was detained by police, and charges are forthcoming, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. Police said the victim told officers he was leaving a gas pump in the 5600 block of The Alameda in Glen Oaks when he heard gunshots and saw two men running away.

No other details were immediately available.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore Police Monday also identified several recent homicide victims: Donald Cherry, 25, of the 700 block of Yale Avenue, who was killed June 2 in the 700 block of Yale Avenue; Greg Manuel, 24, of the 1100 block of Harford Road, who was killed June 3 in the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue; Stephanie Weissner, 29, of the 6900 block of Eastbrook Avenue, who was killed June 3 in the 500 block of N. Bouldin Street; and Robert Smith, Jr., 28, of the 2200 block of Penrose Avenue, who was killed June 3 in the 600 block of S. Payson Street.

Caption Citizens see a city in crisis; Baltimore on pace to have deadliest year on record. Citizens see a city in crisis; Baltimore on pace to have deadliest year on record. Caption DEA seizes 90 pounds of heroin in Anne Arundel traffic stop DEA seizes 90 pounds of heroin in Anne Arundel traffic stop

All of these homicide investigations remain open, police said.