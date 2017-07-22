Baltimore police investigating death of 97-year-old man

Baltimore police are investigating the death of a 97-year-old* man in East Baltimore.

At about 6:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Darley Ave. in the Darley Park neighborhood for a reported suspicious death. Family members told police that they arrived at the location and found their relative Waddell Tate unresponsive, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found signs of trauma to the victim’s body, police said. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Upon further investigation, police said, they found signs of forced entry. Police said it is undetermined if anything was taken from the home.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them directly at 410-396-2100, call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

This post will be updated.

*An earlier version of this article gave the incorrect age of Waddell Tate.

