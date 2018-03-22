Man fatally shot in head inside West Baltimore home, police say

A 40-year-old man was found fatally shot in the head in his home in West Baltimore late Wednesday, according to Baltimore Police.

Ricky Dale Jones, of the 200 block of South Gilmor St., a block south from Union Square, was discovered in his home by officers responding to reported gunfire about 11:56 p.m., police said.

Police said they had no motive and no suspects in the shooting.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

