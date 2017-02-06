Four recent homicides bring Baltimore to 39 to start 2017

Baltimore police on Monday morning identified four men who were the victims of homicides that have taken place since Thursday.

Through Sunday, police had reported 39 homicides in Baltimore since the start of the New Year.

Jessie Worthen, 53, was killed Feb. 2 in the 3900 block of Pascal Avenue.

The man was in his home in the 3900 block of Pascal Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. when he heard a knock at the window, and looked outside to see who was knocking, police said. When he moved the curtain, a suspect or suspects shot the man several times, police said.

It was the second homicide in the neighborhood in a month. On Jan. 19, a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the 1400 block of Popland St.

The department said James Hendricks, 24, was killed Thursday in the 3700 block of 7th Street. Officers were called at 10:40 p.m. for a shooting and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting. Several witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and then saw two men running toward an alley at the end of 7th Street.

On Friday, police said Lawrence Jones, 25, was killed in the 2600 block of Ulman Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head and chest and was taken to an area hospital where he died.

On Sunday, Dominick Marshall, 21, was killed in the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road, according to police. He was found with gunshot wounds to the head and body around 5 p.m., and later died at a hospital.