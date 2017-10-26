Baltimore police identify homicide victims, including man who died from 1990 shooting injuries

Baltimore Police on Thursday identified four homicide victims, including two who were shot Tuesday, one who was shot two weeks ago and a fourth who was shot in 1990 and lived as a quadriplegic for nearly three decades before his death in August.

Thomas Chambers was 22 years old when he was shot in the 1600 block of E. Eager Street in East Baltimore in the summer of 1990. The shooting left Chambers paralyzed, police said.

On Aug. 10 of this year, Chambers, 49, suffered “a medical emergency” and was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy determined his death was the result of the 1990 shooting, and was therefore ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office, police said.

Police identified Derrean Mills, 24, of the 2200 block of Lafayette Ave., as the man fatally shot in the 3700 block of 5th St., in Brooklyn in South Baltimore, on Oct. 10.

They identified Reggie Adams Jr., 25, of the 2000 block of E. Fairmount Ave., as the man fatally shot in the 1000 block of W. North Ave., in Reservoir Hill, on Tuesday.

They identified Antwan Bond, 26, of the 2600 block of W. Cold Spring Lane, as the man fatally shot in the 3100 block of Wylie Ave., in Central Park Heights, on Tuesday.

There have now been 290 homicides logged in Baltimore in 2017 — which could be the deadliest year on record.

