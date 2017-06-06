Man charged, victim ID'd in Monday fatal stabbing, Baltimore police say

Baltimore Police have identified a victim and charged a suspect in a fatal stabbing Monday morning in the city's Morrell Park neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Timothy Campbell of Glen Burnie. Campbell was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed by 32-year-old Jason Alcindor in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard, police said. Alcindor initially ran from the scene, police said.

Officers were called to the area at 12:15 a.m., where several witnesses described and named Alcindor as the perpetrator, police said. He was later charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Campbell died shortly afterward at St. Agnes Hospital, police said.

Additional information was not available in online court records.