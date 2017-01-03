Baltimore Police identify last homicide victim of 2016, one of first in 2017

Baltimore Police on Tuesday identified two recent homicide victims, including the last victim of 2016 and one of the first of this year.

Keith Patterson, 39, was shot multiple times outside of Robbies Nest Bar in the 2200 block of E. North Avenue in East Baltimore about 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police said.

Police said Patterson had gotten into an altercation with another individual inside the bar, then was shot outside the bar after leaving the bar.

Patterson was the 318th — and final — person killed in Baltimore in 2016, which was the second deadliest year on record in the city on a per capita basis. The deadliest year was 2015, when there were 344 homicides.

Police also identified James Williams, 33, as the man killed in the 1000 block of North Mount Street, the same block as the Western District Police Station, about 5:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

An officer heard gunshots and saw a man with a gun fleeing the area, police said. Williams was located inside of a car, and died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824. They can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

