Three succumb to shooting injuries, pushing Baltimore homicide count to 278

Baltimore Police on Wednesday announced the deaths of three men shot in two separate incidents on Tuesday and one last month — pushing the city’s homicide count to 278 so far this year.

Police said that Dandre McLaughlin, shot in the 900 block of N. Monroe Street in Midtown-Edmondson in West Baltimore about 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, died. He was 19 years old.

They also said an unidentified male victim, shot along with two others in the 600 block of Pontiac Ave. in Brooklyn in South Baltimore about 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, died. His age was unknown. A 29-year-old was shot in the face and a 38-year-old was shot in the leg in the incident as well.

Police also said that James Steadman IV died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a quadruple shooting in the Four-by-Four neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore about 10:04 p.m. Sept. 26. That shooting also killed two other men.

Baltimore is on pace for its deadliest year on a per-capita basis. It would push 2015 and 2016 to second- and third-deadliest by that measure, respectively.

The current pace of killings could also push the city close to its record homicide total of 353 in 1993, when there were about 100,000 more residents in the city.

Baltimore has more homicides per-capita than Chicago. It also has more total homicides this year than New York City.

Homicides were up 16 percent over last year as of Oct. 7, according to city data. Through the same date, there had also been 547 survivors of gunshots in Baltimore this year, an increase of 4 percent over last year.

Robberies — 4,580 through Oct. 7 — are up 13 percent over last year. Carjackings, which account for 421 of those incidents, are up 44 percent.

Aggravated assaults — 4,519 — are up 15 percent. Burglaries — 6,029 — are up 10 percent.

