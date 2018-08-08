Baltimore police charge 19-year-old accused of beating homeless man to death

Baltimore police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man accused of beating a homeless man with a brick early Tuesday morning, police announced at a news conference Wednesday.

Police charged Dion Dixon with murder, assault and weapons-related charges.

The victim, Randolph Cockrell, 67, was sleeping on the front porch of a home in the 3700 block of Oakmont Ave. when Dixon allegedly approached the man, beat him and dragged him off the porch, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said.

Officers were called to the scene of the attack about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, police said. Cockrell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Dixon fled the scene after the attack, police said. He was arrested within 15 hours and confessed to assaulting Cockrell, Tuggle said.

Tuggle said police do not know what the motive of the attack was.

