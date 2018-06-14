Police make arrest in death of woman whose body was found on school bleachers in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore police on Thursday said detectives have made an arrest in the death of a woman whose body was found on a set of bleachers in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody and is being charged in the death of Jasmine Morris, 20, whose body was found Tuesday morning at a school football field in the 2400 block of Westfield Ave.

Police did not name the suspect Thursday afternoon.

The field where Morris was found sits about a half-mile from Reginald F. Lewis High School in Hamilton Hills. The field also houses two other school programs: Achievement Academy and Success Academy, according to a city schools spokesperson.

This story will be updated.

