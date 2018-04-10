Baltimore man charged in fatal shooting of his uncle, police say

A Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his uncle at a family home in Northwest Baltimore last week, police said Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation found that Santos Stanfield-Martin, 23, and his uncle Andre Martin, 43, were alone in the home’s basement in the 3400 block of Hilldale Place at about 4:12 a.m. April 5 when both were shot, said Det. Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman.

Stanfield-Martin, wounded in the leg, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while Martin, wounded multiple times in the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Monroe said detectives determined Stanfield-Martin shot his uncle and himself. They are still investigating whether he shot himself “accidentally or if it was done intentionally to make him look like a victim,” she said.

Stanfield-Martin, whose last name appears in court records as Martin-Stanfield, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and three separate gun violations in Martin’s death.

He has been ordered held without bail pending trial, and he could not be reached for comment.

The public defender’s office, listed as representing him in the case, declined to comment.

CAPTION Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out. (Ulysses Muñoz, Brittany Britto / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A bump stock is an alteration that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire like an automatic weapon (Los Angeles Times video) A bump stock is an alteration that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire like an automatic weapon (Los Angeles Times video)

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun